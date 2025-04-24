12,000 Afghans used fake Pakistani documents to enter Saudi Arabia, officials reveal

Around 12,000 Afghan nationals traveled to Saudi Arabia using fake Pakistani passports, according to a briefing in a parliamentary committee. DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi said they discarded the passports after arriving in Saudi Arabia. These documents were mostly issued from Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials confirmed that all the fake passports have now been cancelled. Saudi authorities deported the individuals back to Afghanistan. This discovery raised serious concerns about loopholes in Pakistan’s documentation system. The misuse of identity documents has also impacted Pakistan’s credibility abroad.

During the briefing, a NADRA official revealed that the system was breached in 2023, which led to the issuance of fake IDs. A Joint Investigation Team was formed, and later the system was made more secure. However, the breach highlighted serious gaps in document verification.

Furthermore, 35 passport officials were dismissed for issuing fake documents. NADRA also filed 34 FIRs and verified 7,000 CNICs. Officials admitted that earlier policies for undocumented persons were misused, and steps are now being taken to tighten the process and prevent future fraud.