FM Dar dares India to show proof of Pakistan’s involvement in Pahalgam attack

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar openly challenged India to provide proof linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack. He spoke after a key National Security Committee meeting. Dar stated that India is again blaming Pakistan without evidence, a tactic used repeatedly in past conflicts.

The attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists from India. A group called “The Resistance Front” reportedly claimed responsibility. However, India quickly accused Pakistan, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and reduced diplomatic ties — all without showing any proof.

Dar criticized India’s actions as hasty and politically motivated. He urged India to share any real evidence with Pakistan and the world. He also confirmed that Pakistan had responded diplomatically to India’s decisions and would continue to defend its position on global platforms.

In addition, Dar warned of foreign nationals in Srinagar reportedly supported by Indian intelligence. He claimed they were planning to move explosives. Pakistan’s military remains fully alert, and Dar stated clearly, “We are ready. No one should test our resolve.”