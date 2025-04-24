South Korea accuses Chinese AI firm of illegally sending user data abroad

South Korea has accused Chinese AI company DeepSeek of sending user data overseas without consent. The country’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said the app shared personal details and AI prompts during its launch in January. These were sent to companies in China and the US, including Beijing Volcano Engine Technology.

The South Korean data agency stopped new downloads of the DeepSeek app in February. DeepSeek admitted it missed some local data rules but claimed the data helped improve user experience. The company said it stopped transferring prompt content on April 10.

Now, the PIPC has ordered DeepSeek to delete all prompt data sent abroad. It also asked the company to clearly justify any future overseas transfers. This corrective action aims to protect user privacy and uphold South Korea’s strict data protection standards.

China’s Foreign Ministry responded by saying its companies are not told to gather or store data illegally. Still, this case raises global concerns over how AI firms manage sensitive data across borders.