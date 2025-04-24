Blocking water will be considered a war, Pakistan warns India

Pakistan’s National Security Committee met under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership to address the recent situation with India. The meeting discussed India’s recent water-related actions and labeled them a serious threat to Pakistan’s security. The committee emphasized that blocking Pakistan’s rightful water flow would be seen as an act of war.

The meeting included both civilian and military leaders. They analyzed the consequences of India’s false flag operation in Pahalgam. The committee concluded that India’s irresponsible and provocative actions could further escalate tensions in the region.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif spoke to the media after the meeting. He assured that Pakistan was ready to respond decisively to any aggressive actions, just as it had done during the Abhinandan incident. He added that Pakistan was fully capable of defending its sovereignty.

This discussion follows a deadly attack in Pahalgam, where India blamed Pakistan without evidence. In retaliation, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered Pakistanis to leave, a move Pakistan has strongly condemned.