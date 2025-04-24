Indian media’s big blunder: Couple declared dead in Pahalgam attack found alive

Indian media has come under fire after falsely declaring a couple dead in the recent Pahalgam attack. The couple, wrongly identified as victims, appeared alive on social media and exposed the misinformation with a video statement. This mistake has raised serious concerns about media credibility and fact-checking standards in India.

The media used old photos of the couple and claimed they were a naval officer and his wife killed in the attack. However, the couple said they are alive and don’t understand why their images were used. The woman in the video stated, “We are alive. We have no idea why our photos are being shown on news channels.”

The couple expressed shock and frustration over being falsely labeled as dead. They added that Indian news channels presented them as victims without verifying facts. The use of fake identities during a national tragedy has sparked criticism from the public and media watchdogs.

This incident highlights the dangers of spreading unverified news, especially during sensitive events. Many are now demanding accountability and stricter media regulations to prevent such false reports in the future. The focus remains on ethical journalism and the need for accurate reporting in times of crisis.