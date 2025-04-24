Kashmiri students harassed across India after Pahalgam attack

Kashmiri students in India have reported harassment and threats after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The incident, which killed 26 people, sparked anger in parts of India. Many students were forced to leave hostels and apartments in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Some were even called terrorists and attacked by mobs.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, hostel doors were broken and students faced physical violence. In Dehradun, at least 20 students fled to the airport after threats from a right-wing group. The association said this was a hate campaign against students based on their identity.

Leaders from Kashmir, including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, urged the Indian government to take action. They asked state authorities to protect the students and stop the spread of fear. They also appealed to India’s Home Minister to stop hate speech and threats from extremist groups.

Meanwhile, Indian forces launched a manhunt in Kashmir, arresting many people. India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism. However, Pakistan denied any involvement in the Pahalgam attack. Tensions continue to rise between the two countries after the incident.