Pakistan expels Indian diplomats, closes airspace after Pahalgam fallout

Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned India’s chargé d’affaires, Geetika Srivastava, to protest India’s recent actions. Islamabad handed her a formal demarche and note verbale, detailing Pakistan’s official stance and planned responses.

As a key step, Pakistan declared India’s defence, air, and naval attachés persona non grata. It ordered their expulsion along with support staff. Pakistan also told India to reduce its High Commission staff in Islamabad to 30 people.

Moreover, all Indian citizens in Pakistan, except Sikh pilgrims, must leave within 48 hours. Pakistan will temporarily shut the Wagah border and block Indian commercial flights from its airspace. These measures aim to counter India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

In addition, Pakistan is considering suspending the Simla Agreement and other bilateral deals. It also announced a halt to all trade, including indirect routes. These actions follow a high-level National Security Committee meeting led by both civilian and military leaders.