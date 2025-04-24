US envoy meets PTI leader Gohar to discuss Pakistan’s political landscape

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Zachary V. Harkenrider met with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan at his Islamabad residence. The meeting also included U.S. official Jacob Hall and PTI’s senior leader Raoof Hasan. They discussed Pakistan’s political, economic, and security situation in detail during the visit.

Both sides exchanged views on key national and international matters. They focused on ongoing political tensions and Pakistan’s struggling economy. The meeting was held in a positive and cooperative atmosphere, aiming to improve mutual understanding and future engagement.

Importantly, both parties agreed to stay in contact. They committed to continue discussions on shared concerns and maintain diplomatic dialogue. PTI leadership welcomed international interest and underlined the need for global partnerships during political uncertainty.

This meeting reflects PTI’s active role in foreign relations. It also shows international concern over Pakistan’s internal situation and highlights efforts to build stronger political and diplomatic ties.