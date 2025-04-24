Zalmi win toss, choose to bowl first against Qalandars in PSL 10 clash

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 14th match of PSL Season 10. The game is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 24, 2025.

Lahore Qalandars made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Asif Ali and Mohammad Azab. They replaced Mohammad Naeem and Zaman Khan. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi decided to stick with their previous lineup.

So far, Zalmi have had the upper hand in past encounters, winning 11 of the 19 matches between the two teams. However, Lahore Qalandars currently sit third in the standings with four points, while Zalmi have only won one of their four games.

Qalandars’ lineup includes Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Sam Billings, while Zalmi will rely on Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Alzari Joseph. Both teams are looking to boost their standings in this crucial match.