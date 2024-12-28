‘2024 proved to be a breath of fresh air for textile exports’

Government policies have improved the textile industry that has come on right trajectory during the year 2024, proving to be a breath of fresh air for textile exports. After faltering in the first 6 months, the continuous increase in exports has boosted the morale of industrialists. In the financial year 2024, the industry exported 13 percent more products abroad than the previous year. Textile exports worth Rs.1.46 billion were recorded in January, Rs.1.40 billion in February, Rs.1.3 billion in March, Rs.1.24 billion in April, Rs.1.55 billion in May, and Rs.1.41 billion in June. The situation started improving from July, after which a 13 percent increase in textile exports was seen in the first half of the year, which has also created a wave of happiness among industrialists. Industrialists say that government policies have improved further and if the continuity continues, the industry will stand on its own feet next year. It should be noted that the government has also reduced interest rates five times during 2024, the positive effects of which will become clear in the coming days.