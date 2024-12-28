Aggressive policy urged to regulate use of emerging tobacco products

A sensitization session on the rising public health risks associated with newer tobacco products, such as nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes, has made a clarion call for urgent and aggressive policy making to regulate use of these products.

The session, organized by Blue Veins, a Peshawar-based non-governmental organization, on Saturday highlighted the growing threat posed by these products, which are increasingly infiltrating markets due to the absence of robust regulatory frameworks.

“Traditional smoking is becoming outdated, but newer tobacco products like vapes, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco items are creating significant health risks. We must adopt an aggressive approach to counter these threats,” remarked Hassina Khan, Assistant Commissioner and Focal Person for the Enforcement of Tobacco Control Laws.

She stressed importance of raising public awareness about the dangers of these products, which are often perceived as harmless flavor chemicals.

“Ingesting such chemicals having carcinogenic effects is highly hazardous for human body. Educating the public about these risks is essential,” she added.

Hassina also pointed out the technical and legal challenges in enforcing laws against the sale and misuse of these products, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive policy framework.

Despite these challenges, she noted that district administrations are actively working to ensure the implementation of relevant laws, particularly those aimed at protecting young people.

Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager of Blue Veins, informed the participants that the Law and Health Departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were aware of the dangers posed by these products and were drafting legislation to regulate their use. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in Pakistan to impose an interim ban on the sale of e-cigarettes to individuals under 21 years old and near educational institutions,” he said.

Qamar added that the proposed law would cover all new tobacco products, including nicotine pouches, shisha, e-cigarettes and naswar, categorizing them as smokeless tobacco products.

He also revealed a concerning development about holding of a national-level ‘Vape Expo’ scheduled to be held in Lahore in early 2025, where 38 e-cigarette brands plan to showcase their products, primarily targeting youth.

Ajmal Shah, Coordinator of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell, highlighted the province’s leadership in enforcing tobacco control laws.

He noted that an interim ban on tobacco products has been enforced in the Peshawar Valley for nine months and in the Hazara Division for six months.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Department has also introduced a Roadmap to Tobacco Control, reflecting the government’s commitment to protecting public health from the dangers of smoking,” Ajmal said.

Under existing laws, 154 raids were conducted this year to regulate the sale of tobacco products. However, Ajmal stressed that current regulations do not adequately address newer products, and comprehensive legislation is underway to include smokeless tobacco items like naswar, pan, and even betel nut.

Participants at the session also called for the revival of the Tobacco Vendor Act, which was repealed in the late 1990s due to minimal revenue generation.

Reintroducing this act would help bring tobacco product sellers under regulatory scrutiny, facilitating better enforcement of sales regulations.

Media was urged to play an active role in countering the false narrative that newer tobacco products are a safer alternative.

Participants noted that many countries that initially allowed the production and sale of such products have since reversed their decisions, imposing strict restrictions or outright bans.