Two new polio cases surface as tally hits 67

Pakistan has reported two new cases of polio, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 67 this year. According to authorities, one case was detected in Tank, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the other in Kashmore, Sindh. The cases have been confirmed by polio officials.

This marks an ongoing rise in the number of children affected by the polio virus in Pakistan. To date, the highest number of cases has been recorded in Balochistan, with 27 children affected, followed by Sindh with 19 cases.

K-P has also reported 19 cases, while Islamabad and Punjab have each confirmed one case. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and are intensifying efforts to combat the virus.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.