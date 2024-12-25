Tallulah engaged to Justin Acee

We’ve got a sixth sense you’ll want to congratulate Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis.

The 30-year-old-whom the Die Hard star shares with ex Demi Moore along with daughters Rumer Willis, 36, and Scout Willis, 33-is engaged to musician Justin Acee. Tallulah announced the news on Instagram Dec. 23 by posting photos and videos from the proposal-which included a pathway of rose petals and candles-and giving fans a glimpse of her ring, which features a band covered in diamonds. It’s clear Tallulah is a die-hard fan of her fiancé too as she also shared a snap of them embracing and captioned her post, “everyday @justinacee.”

Of course, her sisters sprang into action to congratulate the couple.

“The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow,” Rumer wrote in the comments of Tallulah’s post. “I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.”

Added Scout on Instagram Stories, “My angels are engagedddddddddddddd.”

Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis-with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10-also celebrated the engagement by dropping a heart emoji underneath the bride-to-be’s post.

Tallulah and Justin appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in early 2023 following the end of her engagement to director Dillon Buss the previous summer. Since then, the pair have given followers glimpses into their romance, such as by posting photos from their dates, vacations and time at home with family. As Tallulah wrote alongside a photo of Justin hanging out with Bruce-whose diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia was announced in 2023-“This photo is sunshine on a rainy day for me.”