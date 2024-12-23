Ahsan Kamray Elected President of Lahore Garrison University Alumni Association

Lahore Garrison University (LGU) celebrated a milestone event as its Department of Mass Communication organized an inspiring Alumni Reunion and Election. The gathering concluded with the election of youth activist and journalist Ahsan Kamray as President of the LGU Alumni Association.

Vice Chancellor Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Khalil Dar announced the election results during the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of alumni leadership in driving the university’s mission forward.

In his acceptance remarks, Ahsan Kamray reflected on the significance of the role, stating:

“I am honored by this trust and responsibility. My commitment is to work tirelessly for the advancement of our alumni and students. This achievement is a testament to the grace of Allah Almighty and the unwavering support of my parents and teachers.”

The event brought together an impressive gathering of alumni, faculty, and distinguished guests, including Associate Dean Dr. Amir Bajwa, HOD Dr. Ifra Iftikhar, Dr. Javeria Nazeer, Dr. Mudassar Hussain, and Dr. Hassan Ali Maan.

Prominent figures from academia, media and industry, Commodore (R) Naveed Anwar Cheema, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Prof. Dr. Abida Ashraf, Dr. Sameera Batool, Regional Director of the Ministry of Human Rights Lubna Mansoor, Syeda Rozy Rizvi, Ayaz Khan, Ajmal Sattar Malik, Latif Chaudhry, Najam Wali Khan, Dr. Kaiser Rafiq, Ramzan Chaudhry Advocate, and others extended their congratulations to Ahsan Kamray on his election.

The reunion not only celebrated the accomplishments of alumni but also strengthened the bond between the university and its former students, fostering a collaborative spirit for future initiatives.