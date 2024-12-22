ICC Champions Trophy to start from February 19

The possible schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been revealed, according to PCB sources, the mega event will be played from February 19 to March 9. The opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy will be held on February 19 between Pakistan and New Zealand, the sources said that the high-voltage Pak-India clash will be played on February 23 at the Dubai Stadium. After this event, the national team will play its third match against Bangladesh on February 27, while the first semi-final will be played on March 3 and the second on March 4. According to the schedule, the final of the Champions Trophy will be held on March 9, along with another reserve day. On the other hand, all stakeholders, including the host Pakistan and the Indian Cricket Board, have reached an agreement on the issue of a neutral venue for the Champions Trophy 2025.