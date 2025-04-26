Dhoni’s CSK in crisis: Rayudu urges fresh strategy after defeat

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their poor IPL 2025 form with a five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This marked their seventh loss in nine games, leaving them at the bottom of the points table with just four points. Once considered title contenders, CSK now faces an uphill battle to stay relevant in the tournament.

Former CSK star Ambati Rayudu called the season the “lowest of lows” for the franchise. Speaking on JioHotstar, he stressed that CSK must change with the fast-evolving nature of T20 cricket. He also stated that resting on past success would only lead to setbacks in the future, no matter how legendary the team is.

However, Rayudu did find some hope in young talents like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. He praised their positive performances, calling them shining lights in an otherwise dull campaign. He added that tough seasons can help teams stay grounded and focused on basics like humility and hard work.

Meanwhile, CSK’s chances of reaching the playoffs now seem very slim. They must win all five remaining matches and rely on other teams’ losses. Despite being led by MS Dhoni, even loyal fans admit the road ahead looks very difficult for the ‘Yellow Army’.