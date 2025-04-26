CDWP approves Rs101 billion for 11 development projects across Pakistan

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved 11 development projects worth over Rs101 billion, with the majority focused in Punjab. These projects span sectors such as higher education, IT, housing, transport, and tourism, showing a strong push for regional infrastructure and services.

Four projects worth Rs91 billion were sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval. Meanwhile, seven smaller projects costing around Rs10 billion were fully cleared during the meeting chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Notably, Rs5 billion was allocated for higher education, including upgrades to NUMS Rawalpindi and a new IBA campus in Mirpurkhas. The CDWP also approved the Gwadar Safe City Project worth nearly Rs5 billion, to be jointly funded by federal and provincial governments.

Additionally, major projects include a trenchless sewer system in Lahore, road upgrades in Balochistan, and tourism development under the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project. Funding will come from foreign aid, including the World Bank and AIIB, to support economic and regional growth.