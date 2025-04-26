Ishaq Dar tells Saudi FM Pakistan will strongly answer any indian aggression

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal called Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the Pahalgam attack and rising regional tensions. Both sides agreed to stay in contact and continue talks to manage the changing situation.

Dar shared details of Pakistan’s National Security Committee decisions, saying these were a response to India’s one-sided actions. He firmly rejected India’s claims and said the Pahalgam attack was wrongly blamed on Pakistan.

He also made it clear that Pakistan will give a strong response to any Indian aggression. Dar said protecting national security remains Pakistan’s top priority. Meanwhile, Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and wished success for Iran-U.S. talks. This showed Pakistan’s support for peace and dialogue in the region.