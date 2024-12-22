Transforming Punjab Together

In just under a year, Punjab has undergone a sea of transformation under the stewardship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The pace of change is something I would call breathtaking, a testament to what determined leadership can achieve when the well-being of the people takes centre stage. From reshaping governance to strengthening the economy, the progress across sectors like education, healthcare, infrastructure, and agriculture has been nothing short of inspiring.

Take, for instance, the “Maryam Ki Dastak” programme, a groundbreaking initiative that has brought over 60 essential services straight to the doorsteps of citizens. This is not just reform-it is a revolution in public service delivery. A mobile app, a helpline, and a web portal have made it all possible, serving over 150,000 users so far. Bureaucratic red tape? Practically a thing of the past. This approach not only makes life easier but also strengthens the bond between citizens and their government.

And let us talk about something close to my heart-affordability and access. Punjab’s Model Bazaars are leading the charge. With Rs 3.44 billion allocated to expand these bazaars to 13 more districts, the initiative offers essential goods at prices 10-30 pc lower than traditional markets. For families trying to make ends meet, this is not just help-it is a lifeline. The plan does not just benefit consumers, though. It is also creating thousands of jobs and stimulating local economies.

In rural areas, where access to healthcare has often been a distant dream, the ‘Clinic on Wheels’ programme is turning that dream into reality. With Rs 1 billion committed, mobile clinics are rolling into underserved areas, delivering much-needed medical services to those who’ve been left behind for far too long. It’s a tangible improvement for vulnerable populations, offering hope and health where it’s needed most.

Farmers, the backbone of Punjab’s economy, are finally getting the support they deserve. The CM Kissan Card Scheme has provided financial subsidies to nearly half a million farmers. Combine that with the Green Tractor Programme, which has distributed 30,000 subsidized tractors, and you have got a formula that boosts productivity, incomes, and rural development. It is a big win for everyone.

Housing security is another area where the Punjab government is making waves. The ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme offers affordable home loans, enabling low-income families to own a house and pay it off in manageable installments. I’ve seen firsthand how having a secure home can change lives. This program does just that, on a scale we’ve never seen before.

Education and technology, two pillars of progress, are also receiving much-needed attention. The Digital School on Wheels program takes modern classrooms into rural communities, breaking down barriers to access. Meanwhile, the Ed-Tech School Initiative is setting up over 300 schools to ensure no child is left behind. Let us not overlook the establishment of Artificial Intelligence departments in universities, positioning Punjab as a leader in preparing its youth for the digital age.

Inclusivity is not just a buzzword-it is a priority. The Himmat Card Programme has empowered over 37,500 wonderful people with disabilities, giving them access to financial services and fostering independence. These are the kind of steps that build a society where everyone has a chance to thrive.

Punjab’s commitment to sustainability is also worth applauding. The tree project is a bold step against climate change, while initiatives like the Ramazan Relief Package addressed food insecurity for 6.5 million households during critical times. These efforts reflect a government that understands the importance of long-term environmental and social well-being.

The impact of these initiatives is undeniable. Families are feeling financial relief thanks to subsidies and affordable markets. Employment opportunities are growing, rural economies are thriving, and healthcare is reaching the remotest corners of the province. Education programs are equipping the next generation with skills for a competitive world, and social equity initiatives are ensuring no one is left out.

This isn’t just governance-it’s a masterclass in prioritizing people. In less than a year, we’ve seen reforms that many would think impossible in such a short time. But here we are, witnessing real progress that’s changing lives.

Punjab’s story is one of hope and a clear vision for the future. The government has shown what’s possible when you lead with purpose and compassion. The journey ahead may still hold challenges, but if the last year is any indication, Punjab is on a trajectory toward growth, equity, and prosperity. This is the kind of leadership that doesn’t just dream-it delivers. When I think of Punjab today, one word comes to mind: unstoppable. Let’s keep moving forward together.

The writer, a chartered accountant and certified business analyst, is serving as a CEO for Model Bazaars.