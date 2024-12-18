PHC grants protective bail to KP CM Gandapur till Jan 16

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur got a huge relief on Tuesday as the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted protective bail to the CM in all cases against him till Jan 16. Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad of the PHC conducted hearing on the KP CM’s bail plea. During the hearing, the deputy attorney general submitted the report in the court, informing that as many as 33 cases were registered against the firebrand KP CM in Punjab while he was nominated in 32 cases in the capital territory, Islamabad. Other than giving protective bail to CM Gandapur, the court also directed him to appear in the relevant courts for hearing of his cases.