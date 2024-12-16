A Candid Conversation with Maria Memon: Charting 16 Years in the Media Industry

Sitting across Maria Memon, one can’t help but feel a wave of curiosity about the journey that brought her here; a familiar face on our screens, yet with a story that remains largely untold. From switching networks to navigating the ups and downs of a demanding industry, Maria’s journey is a reflection of grit, growth, and self-discovery.

In this exclusive interview with Daily Times, Maria opens up about her start in journalism, the challenges she faced as a woman in the field, and the lessons learned along the way. Her candor is striking, her insights thought-provoking, and her humor disarmingly relatable.

What follows is a glimpse into the life of one of Pakistan’s most prominent journalists, in her own words.

Daily Times: Maria, your career has seen incredible highs, starting with ARY, transitioning to GEO and Bol News, and now ARY. How has this journey been for you?

Maria Memon: Let me clarify for the record! I started with Geo English, not ARY. When Geo English was shelved, I switched to Geo Urdu and later joined Bol temporarily before making my way to ARY. Sixteen years in the media industry have been nothing short of transformative. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, but the lessons I’ve learned have shaped me into who I am today.

DT: As a woman in journalism, especially when you started in Islamabad, what challenges did you face?

MM: Challenges were endless. Moving cities, navigating male-dominated spaces, and proving my mettle, it wasn’t easy. But I owe my growth and maturity to these struggles. The media industry pushes you in ways no other profession can.

DT: On-screen, you’re bold and confident. Is this the real Maria?

MM: (laughs) Not at all! The Maria you see on TV? Even I don’t recognize her. I’m naturally introverted, shy, and prefer my own space. The bold, outspoken persona is something I’ve built over time. Trust me, if 18-year-old Maria met 41-year-old Maria, she’d be shocked! But that’s what this journey does. It helps you discover layers of yourself you didn’t know existed.

DT: Was there a point when you felt stuck in your career?

MM: Absolutely. Around 2014, I felt like my career had plateaued. Leaving Jio, an established network, was a leap of faith that many called insane. But staying in my comfort zone wasn’t an option. Looking back, it was one of the bravest decisions of my life. Growth demands risk, and I was ready to fail if it meant the chance to succeed.

DT: What’s your take on the rise of populism since 2015?

MM: Populism didn’t start in 2015. It’s been a recurring theme in Pakistani politics. From Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif and now Imran Khan, each leader’s rise reflects the socio-political dynamics of their time. What we’re seeing is the result of a deeper tussle among elites and a disrupted political process.

DT: Social media trolling has become a significant issue, especially for women journalists. How has it impacted you?

MM: Social media is a reflection of our society, where respect for women is minimal. Trolling, especially state-sponsored trolling, started weaponizing platforms like Twitter around 2012. Initially, it was overwhelming, but over time, you develop a thick skin. However, this doesn’t make it fair or acceptable. Women face harassment both online and offline, and until the state takes these issues seriously, nothing will change.

DT: Do you think women’s rights are genuinely prioritized in Pakistan, especially by political leaders?

MM: Unfortunately, empathy in our society is selective. We support women from our political or social circles but ignore those from opposing camps. This polarization prevents us from addressing systemic issues like harassment and honor killings effectively. Women remain collateral damage in this deeply divided landscape.

DT: With the rise of fake news, how can journalists ensure factual reporting?

MM: Misinformation thrives when governments withhold information and restrict journalists. The solution lies in transparency. Journalists must double-check their sources, especially in sensitive cases like the Punjab College incident or political protests. Access to credible data is key to combating false narratives.

Maria Memon’s journey reflects the resilience and adaptability required to thrive in Pakistan’s media landscape. Her candid insights offer a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of being a journalist in an age of political upheaval and digital disruption. As she says, “If I can do it, so can you.”