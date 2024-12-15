Will “They” Let Trump Hold Office?

With elections over, Mr. Trump is set to be sworn into office two weeks later, on Jan. 20–after completing a two-month transition period as president-elect before being inaugurated–while Congress is scheduled to meet on January 6, 2025, to count the Electoral College results.

I don’t know if this info makes sense at this point, as you all know what has just happened, out of the blue. Perhaps you’d rather ask how these elections are even different from preceding ones, as nothing of some special edition except Trump’s charisma worked out: tainting the political persona of Kamala Harris for good (harsh?) and rather reading the Democrats their last rites. This isn’t the first time the US has been through something like this. By all odds, it bore civil wars to economic downturns, internal chaos to foreign challenges, apartheid movements to the capsizing of social injustice—the list goes on. It, however, almost always crafted great manoeuvres to consistently push away the odds, stopped things from being blown out of proportions, and kept all the predicaments at bay while successfully preserving its long history of democracy, federalism, and international cooperation.

But again, what is this fuss about? Why is there an evident latent hostility brewing in every corner of the US? By looking at the face of a passenger boarding for NYK to a confounded rancher landing at the sheriff’s office in San Bernardino, the general anxiety seems to be stemmed off some reason!

Let’s unwind the mystery, though I’m not sure if it helps. From the horse’s mouth, the United States of America has stepped just into the most perplexed sphere that they falsely thought they did before the 2024 elections unfolded. The political matrix looks a bit more off-key, and so are the Americans, who are hanging in the balance between Shakespearian ‘to be or not to be,’ as all the answers they had been expecting to find out post-elections have evolved into even bigger threatening questions.

With the Trump-Kamala face-off done and dusted, the emerging concern bodes a brand new series of riots in America, which are expected to start post Trump’s sworn, tout de suite. It is said that the ‘deep state phenomenon,’ which Americans would use as a buzzword, haunts them in their backyard. America’s underground state actors haven’t been expecting ‘this’ to happen, and they don’t want Trump to hold office on Jan. 20th, 2024. The fidgeting stakeholders are throwing fits as none of their ‘legalised efforts’ during elections brought dividends, and they only became a victim of their own setting of a booby trap. This isn’t a usual sighting when the USA’s deep state nexus only finds their entire manuscript being steamrolled by an otherwise egotistical Trump.

Honestly, no credible evidence suggests that the United States of America will see a trouble of this intensity in 2025, but probably this isn’t the time to look for evidence. The Project 2025 is what deep state actors wouldn’t swallow at all!

What is it?

As Donald Trump has stolen the march upon his contenders and secured the presidency in November, his administration is likely to follow the roadmap outlined in Project 2025, a transition plan created by the Heritage Foundation think tank. As per a famous print, the critics are already finding a lot to disagree with in this 900-page plethora of ground plans called ‘project 2025’ and label it as “authoritarian,” “dystopian,” and a “blueprint for destroying American democracy. It’s because it entails a wide range of conservative priorities, including restricting abortion access, rolling back LGBTQ+ rights, abandoning efforts to address climate change and income inequality, and implementing sweeping changes to the federal government workforce.

Apparently Trump pretends as if he turns a deaf ear to Project 2025, but this isn’t true. He holds the eye of a hawk, and this, ladies and gentlemen, makes the lifeblood of his entire campaign. The said project has been spearheaded by former Trump administration officials, including Paul Dans and Russell Vought, with more than 100 conservative organisations contributing to the plan, making crucial schemes for its swift execution, laying down exact timelines for each event, and providing alternative procedures for any backlash from the public—as if they care. This goes without saying: with the Republicans regaining control of the White House in January 2025, most of the contributors here (those who worked on the Project 2025 manuscript) would hold significant influence in Washington.

On the other hand, a clique among the masses is busy enticing ‘bulk-fear,’ gaslighting the voters about their proclivities and choices for voting. Besides, top prints are pushing fiery questions into the pool, i.e., Is America going to survive 2025 without getting its constitutional federal republic ship harmed? Could political disruption and mayhem sabotage American supremacy across the globe? Are the non-state actors successful in stacking the deck in their favour and ready to putting a massive dent in the corporate and socio-economical sectors of America? Why is something looking massively fishy, precisely a sword of Damocles constantly hanging over US democratic institutions, the federal system, and global partnerships? Could 2025 be the last year of the US as a constitutional federal republic? Or that this coming year might put “The End” to the great and formidable existence of the USA as the worlds top power?

We’d discuss more about Project 2025 in the next part, and I’d highlight the imminent dangers Trump might come across before holding office in January 2025!