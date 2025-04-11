Jannat Mirza becomes social media ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi has appointed Jannat Mirza as its official social media ambassador for the upcoming PSL season. The announcement came through Peshawar Zalmi’s social media platforms. Jannat will play a key role in enhancing the team’s online presence and digital outreach during the tournament.

Jannat Mirza is one of Pakistan’s most popular social media influencers. She has millions of followers across various platforms. Her large following will help the team connect with younger audiences. This collaboration aims to engage fans more effectively through digital channels.

Previously, Peshawar Zalmi announced Mahira Khan as its brand ambassador. Khan is a globally recognized Pakistani actress with extensive popularity. By partnering with Jannat, Zalmi seeks to attract more fans and enhance its team’s visibility.

This strategic move highlights Peshawar Zalmi’s commitment to modern marketing strategies. The team aims to strengthen its fan base through innovative digital campaigns. The appointment of Mirza reflects the franchise’s focus on connecting with the youth and enhancing fan engagement.