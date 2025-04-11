Belarus invites 150,000 skilled Pakistani workers for nation-building

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Belarus offered to welcome over 150,000 skilled Pakistani workers. This invitation aims to support Belarus’s nation-building efforts. The prime minister made this announcement during his official visit to Belarus, where he emphasized how this opportunity would benefit both countries.

During his two-day visit, PM Sharif was warmly welcomed in Minsk by Belarusian officials. He arrived with a high-level delegation, including key ministers and advisors. Sharif expressed gratitude, stating that this initiative would provide meaningful opportunities for Pakistani youth while helping the Belarusian economy grow.

Moreover, the prime minister showed interest in adopting Belarusian expertise, especially in agriculture. He highlighted the need to improve crop yields in Pakistan using modern techniques. Additionally, he proposed that Pakistani companies partner with Belarusian firms for mutual benefit.

During the visit, both countries signed various agreements to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. They included memorandums on defense, commerce, and environmental protection. These agreements solidify the commitment of Pakistan and Belarus to strengthen their strategic partnership for future growth.