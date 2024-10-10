Chinese hydro project gets top security

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region, Tahir Ayub Khan, the District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, along with Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Khalid Iqbal, conducted a visit to the Balakot Hydro Power Project.

The visit aimed to discuss security measures and other important issues with Chinese officials involved in the project. The officials visited the Chinese camp located at Ghanool, accompanied by key members of the police force, including SP Special Branch Kabeer Khan, SP Balakot Resham Jahangir, and DSP SSU.

During the meeting, Chinese representatives briefed the police on the current security situation and other relevant matters concerning the project. DPO Mansehra highlighted the significance of ongoing Chinese projects for Pakistan’s development, emphasizing that the hydro power projects in the district will play a vital role in addressing the country’s energy needs. He commended China’s contribution to Pakistan’s development and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals in the region. The DPO instructed police officials to enhance security protocols for Chinese nationals and improve communication channels to ensure timely assistance in emergencies.

Both the DPO and Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal assured the Chinese officials of their complete cooperation. The Chinese representatives expressed their appreciation for the proactive measures taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, particularly the Mansehra Police, and conveyed their confidence in the security arrangements in place.