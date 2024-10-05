Lucky Ali wishes to visit Pakistan

Indian singer Lucky Ali, son of the late Bollywood comedy legend Mehmood, has expressed a desire to visit Pakistan.

In a tweet shared on his X account on Thursday, Ali wrote, “Hoping to get a visit visa to Pakistan to visit my relatives and see my mother’s ancestral village, Bhera.”

Lucky Ali’s mother, Madhu Kumari, was the younger sister of renowned Indian actress Meena Kumari. Born as Mahliqa in Bhera, Sargodha, to Ali Bakhsh and Iqbal Begum, Madhu met her future husband when Ali Bakhsh, a tennis coach, began giving lessons to Meena Kumari.

Following Ali’s tweet, many Pakistanis, including residents of Bhera, warmly welcomed him and even extended invitations for him to stay at their homes during his visit. However, many Indians appeared to be upset and suggested he not return to India and stays in Pakistan.