PSL 2025: Islamabad United chooses to bowl against Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of PSL 2025. The game is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

United’s captain, Shadab Khan, made the decision to field first. Historically, Islamabad holds a slight edge over Lahore with 10 wins in 19 PSL clashes. Lahore has won 9 matches.

The tournament features six teams competing for a grand prize of $500,000. The runners-up will receive $200,000. Matches will be held across Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi.

Lahore’s squad includes Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf, while Islamabad features Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, and Azam Khan. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the final on May 18.