Taylor Swift hits back legally after Kanye West’s vulgar online claims

Taylor Swift has taken legal action against Kanye West after he posted offensive and false claims about her on social media. In the since-deleted post, West made explicit remarks involving Swift, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber.

According to reports, Swift’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter. They called West’s statements false, harmful, and a form of sexual harassment. They also accused him of trying to damage her reputation and career.

Meanwhile, both Styles and Bieber denied the claims. A source close to Bieber said the story was “100 percent untrue.” Styles is also ready to support Swift in any legal case.

Swift’s partner, NFL star Travis Kelce, is reportedly furious and wants to confront West. This incident is the latest in Swift and West’s long-running feud, which began in 2009 at the MTV Awards.