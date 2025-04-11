China responds with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods amid trade tensions

On April 11, 2025, China announced it would raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%. This response is part of the ongoing trade war. China stated it would ignore any future U.S. tariff increases. The Chinese finance ministry argued that such measures no longer make economic sense for importers.

The announcement followed a week of market turbulence. China criticized President Trump’s escalating tariffs as a “joke” and claimed the U.S. should take responsibility for the chaos. Trump recently increased tariffs on China to a staggering 145%. He had paused tariffs for 90 days for other countries but escalated the situation with China.

Despite the raised tariffs, China declared it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization. Beijing emphasized that further U.S. actions would be ignored. The Chinese commerce ministry described the current trade situation with the U.S. as a “numbers game” lacking practical significance.

In response to the trade tensions, global markets reacted negatively. Asian and European markets faced declines amid fears of a global slowdown. Critics of Trump’s approach warned it could lead to higher prices for American consumers and disrupt supply chains. Meanwhile, discussions continue between the U.S. and other nations, such as Canada and Pakistan, as they seek new trade agreements.