Over 100 dead as heavy rains and lightning strike India and Nepal

More than 100 people have died after unseasonal rains and lightning hit parts of India and Nepal since Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms and strong winds in eastern and central regions.

In Bihar, at least 82 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the last two days, officials confirmed. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 18 deaths due to lightning and storms.

Nepal also faced deadly weather, with eight people killed by lightning and heavy rain, according to its National Disaster Authority. The weather has shocked both countries, as such conditions are unusual before June.

The Indian weather office has predicted more rain, lightning, and gusty winds until Monday. It also warned of extreme heat in April, with above-normal temperatures expected in most areas.