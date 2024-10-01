PTI’s Rallies Failing in Lahore and Rawalpindi

The repeated failure of rallies and the growing public disinterest in PTI’s agenda are telling signs of the party’s faltering influence. The failed gatherings in Islamabad and Lahore, despite PTI’s frantic attempts to incite chaos, reveal a significant shift in public sentiment. Their disruptive agenda has been thwarted, much to the frustration of its leadership. Yet, even after these setbacks, the party’s founder – driven by a mindset teetering on sedition – sought to stir unrest in Rawalpindi. However, thanks to the administration’s astute handling, this scheme, too, was foiled. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, whose inflammatory rhetoric and foul language have become his hallmark, ultimately retreated from Burhan Interchange.

This is not the first instance of Gandapur’s erratic behaviour. Time and again, he has shown a lack of commitment and responsibility, whether it was his late arrival at the Sangjani rally, his conspicuous absence from the Lahore rally, or his non-appearance at the Rawalpindi protest. His actions clearly aim to provoke the youth of Pakistan into chaos, while he watches from the sidelines, seemingly detached from the turmoil he tries to unleash.

It’s evident that this party, once hailed as a beacon of change, has now positioned itself as an adversary to the nation’s youth, exploiting their frustrations for political mileage. Ali Amin Gandapur’s repeated failures have laid bare his true intentions, revealing an anti-state agenda that can no longer be disguised. His recent rebellious rhetoric further solidifies his role in stoking division. As a representative of the federation, it is shocking to see him incite confrontation against the very institution he is meant to serve, echoing the incendiary behaviour of PTI’s leadership during the infamous May 9th incident.

The language Gandapur uses in his speeches is alarmingly aggressive – so much so that it would be deemed unthinkable even by an enemy state. His video messages, filled with threats and bravado, are disgraceful for someone in his position. While the rest of Pakistan’s provinces are striving towards development and progress, here is a provincial chief minister threatening to derail that very progress with reckless abandon.

His infamous statement, “We will now open fire,” is nothing short of a declaration of armed rebellion, a clear indication that he has abandoned any semblance of responsibility or governance. It is plain for all to see that Gandapur, along with his incompetent provincial cabinet, has no strategy to tackle the economic hardships faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The province continues to suffer under his leadership, with no solutions in sight. Rather than owning up to these failures, they’ve chosen the all-too-familiar tactic of blaming others for their incompetence. With internal divisions rife within PTI, it is obvious that this dysfunctional provincial government is using diversionary tactics to shift public attention away from its ineptitude, resorting to destructive agitation to mask its shortcomings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a hotbed of lawlessness, and it is the province most affected by the deteriorating security situation. One would expect the provincial leadership to focus on addressing pressing issues like terrorism, and the Shia-Sunni conflict in Kurram, and enhancing the capacity of the police and security forces. Instead, Gandapur’s administration has miserably failed on all these fronts.

When we reflect on PTI’s current trajectory, it becomes evident that the party and its founder are increasingly isolated due to their inflammatory agenda. Criticism has mounted from all sides, particularly towards the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who appears more concerned with disrupting peace in other provinces than addressing his own. His provocations seem to be aimed at triggering a major incident – perhaps involving bloodshed – so they can blame the government and establishment, seeking to achieve their nefarious objectives in the ensuing chaos.

This raises some critical questions: who are the external actors supporting such dangerous actions, and what ulterior motives do they seek to fulfil?

It also begs the question as to why the Chief Minister is using provincial resources to target cities across Pakistan, while his province is plagued by corruption, inflation, and insecurity. Does this provincial leader not see the suffering of the people he is meant to serve? Is it truly fitting for a provincial Chief Minister to continuously lead armed mobs and violent agitators in attacks on Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi?

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are rightly demanding answers. Why has there not been any economic agenda for the province? No public welfare projects, and no efforts to curb corruption. Instead, they see their Chief Minister obsessed with launching attacks and staging protests in other provinces. What is the real agenda behind these reckless actions, and whose directives is he following?

The writer is a freelance journalist and columnist.