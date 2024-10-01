Punjab to award 30,000 annual scholarships for higher education

Registration for the Honhaar Scholarship Programme has commenced in Punjab, according to media reports.

Under the Honhaar Scholarship Programme, aligned with the demands of the global job market, 30,000 students will be awarded scholarships annually in 68 disciplines.

Students from 50 public sector universities, 16 medical colleges, and 131 graduate colleges will benefit from these scholarships.

The scholarships will also be provided to students of top private universities like LUMS, FAST, COMSATS, NUST, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, and seven other leading institutions.

In total, students from 50 public sector universities, 16 medical colleges, and 131 graduate colleges will be eligible for the Honhaar Scholarships. Over eight years, the program will provide scholarships worth 130 billion rupees. Within the next four years, 120,000 students are expected to benefit from the Honhaar Scholarship Programme. Students can apply through Honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk.

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, expressed gratitude, stating, “Thanks to Allah, the Almighty, I have fulfilled another promise made in my first speech.” She stated that the launch of the Honhaar Scholarship Programme is a significant milestone “The Honhaar Scholarship Program will eliminate financial barriers for intelligent students seeking higher education,” she reiterated.

She further highlighted that the initiative is designed to help young individuals realize their educational ambitions, enabling them to pursue advanced degrees and achieve their goals.

“We are committed to providing higher education and excellent employment opportunities for young people,” she added.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed MPA Salma Sadia Taimur as her focal person for the Garment City and Women Vocational Training Centers.

As per a notification issued by the CM Office on Monday, MPA Salma Sadia Taimur has been tasked with monitoring the establishment and operationalization of the Garment City, besides ensuring the provision of high quality of training to women in Vocational Training Centers. She will also provide regular updates to the Chief Minister on the progress of the Garment City project.