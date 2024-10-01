Natasha gets bail in drug use case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted bail to Natasha Danish, the driver booked in deadly Karsaz accident case last month, in drug use case.

The court directed Natasha to submit Rs1 million surety bonds. During the proceedings on Monday, Natasha’s lawyer Farooq H Naek Advocate informed the court that his client had already been granted bail in the main Karsaz accident case after both the sides reached a settlement.

The state prosecutor told the court that Natasha was ‘high’ when she was driving her car.

Farooq Naek intervened saying there was an ambiguity in the medical report which said there was no methamphetamine in the blood.

When the court asked the state’s lawyer how much quantity of methamphetamine was gauged in the blood, he said there was no mention of it the medical report.

Farooq Naek said Natash has been under psychiatric treatment for years. “It’s possible she might have been given such a medicine which is mentioned in the medical report,” he added. SHC’s Justice KK Agha said the settlement between the two sides was a big development. “The accused is a mother of three children and has been in jail for the last one and a half month,” he added.