UHS announces MDCAT 2024 results

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has officially announced the results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024.

A total of 56,519 candidates participated in the highly competitive exam from Punjab, which is a key step for aspiring doctors and dentists seeking admission to medical and dental colleges across the province. The exam was held on September 22.

According to the UHS, 48,051 candidates successfully secured more than 55% marks, meeting the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) criteria for admission to medical colleges. Additionally, 51,018 candidates scored over 50%, which is the minimum requirement for admission to dental colleges.

The top score of the exam was an impressive 99.50%, with the first position jointly shared by two students: Zainab Munir and Iqra, who both secured 199 marks out of a possible 200. As per the PMDC guidelines, candidates need to score a minimum of 55% in MDCAT to qualify for medical college admissions, while the passing marks for dental college admissions stand at 50%.