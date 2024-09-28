Gandapur’s brother sues KP Governor

Faisal Amin, the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a defamation suit against Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for leveling corruption allegations.

Gandapur’s brother filed a defamation case against Faisal Karim Kundi in the district court as the governor failed to reply to the legal notice urging him to seek an apology and pay Rs500 mln.

He stated that Governor Kundi’s allegations of corruption against him and the CM on a TV show had damaged his reputation and attempted to harm his political career.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur sent a defamation notice to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.