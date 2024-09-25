World Culture Festival to be held from today at Arts Council of Pakistan

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi organised grand press conference for the upcoming “World Culture Festival Karachi” disclosing that the event will be held from September 26 at Haseena Moin Hall.

The event featured prominent personalities such as renowned intellectual and satirist Anwar Maqsood, President of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Secretary Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Ejaz Farooqi.

International cultural groups from Nepal and Kosovo were also present. Shah stated that the “World Culture Festival Karachi” will begin on September 26 with the inaugural ceremony led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The 35-day festival will continue at the Arts Council until October 30. Shah further mentioned that various international groups will conduct workshops with students from Karachi University and other universities.

The festival will feature 40 theatre performances, 55 music performances, 50 dance performances, 20 workshops, 10 talks and 5 fine art exhibitions along with the traditional folk from Gilgit, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh. “We are the inheritors of three civilisations and the festival will include theatre performances in Urdu, Sindhi, English, and various other languages,” Shah added.

He also said that the Sindh chief secretary has assured full cooperation for the event.

Additionally, he also revealed that 40 countries will participate in the festival, including Palestine, Turkey, India, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Australia, Russia, Egypt, Iraq, South Africa, Italy, Japan, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Norway, Brazil, Spain, Belgium, Ukraine, Oman, Qatar, Malta, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Scotland, Hungary, France, Uganda, Belarus, Ireland, Kosovo, Burundi, Congo, Rwanda, Algeria and Switzerland.

Speaking about the festival, Shah said it will feature over 100 cultural performances, with more than 450 artists from Pakistan and around the world.

Along with performances in theatre, music, and dance, there will also be fine arts exhibitions. The festival will also showcase qawwali, classical dance and performances by renowned artists like Akhtar Chanal, Wahab Bugti, Mai Dhai, instrumentalist Abdullah, Faqir Zulfiqar and traditional instruments such as sarangi and flute.

Renowned satirist Anwar Maqsood added: “You know what’s happening in Islamabad, Balochistan and Punjab. Sindh is the only province where a cultural festival is being held. At a time when people are leaving the country, it’s wonderful to see 40 countries coming to Karachi. This is a testament to Sindh’s hard work and love. The gathering of so many countries in Karachi will create a spectacle that the world will witness.”

Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, noted that in a time of self-interest, this festival will showcase Pakistan’s positive image.

“Our relationship with foreign countries is going to strengthen further. The Sindh government is fully supporting the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi,” he said.

He added that Anwar Maqsood’s vision, realised by Ahmed Shah, will indeed come true, as the festival will be broadcast worldwide through the media. Shah also organised a literary festival at BUITEMS University in Quetta, which has brought change throughout Balochistan.

The Sindh government is ensuring all security measures for the event, and the Arts Council has full government support. Secretary Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Ejaz Farooqi remarked: “A festival of this magnitude has never been held in Pakistan before. We are grateful to President Muhammad Ahmed Shah for taking such a significant step to showcase Pakistan’s positive cultural image to the world through this festival. It is important to note that tickets for the World Culture Festival Karachi can be easily obtained from the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi and Ticketwala.”