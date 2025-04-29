Hamza Ali Abbasi: “I choose projects that align with islamic teachings”

Hamza Ali Abbasi, the well-known Pakistani actor, recently discussed his commitment to acting in projects that align with Islamic and ethical values. During an appearance on the FHM Podcast, Abbasi shared how he chooses roles that follow Islamic teachings. He also mentioned that religious scholar Javed Ghamidi teaches that all forms of art, including acting, are permissible in Islam, as long as they adhere to moral standards.

Abbasi emphasized that most Pakistani dramas follow Islamic guidelines and maintain proper standards of dress. He stated that over 90% of Pakistani dramas are good and morally sound. He also noted that more than 60% of actors in these dramas dress appropriately, according to Islamic teachings, ensuring modesty.

Regarding the portrayal of characters, Abbasi explained that women in dramas often wear clothing that covers their body shapes. Men also dress modestly in these productions. Even when actors wear other outfits, they ensure their attire remains modest, such as long shirts with pants or shalwar. Abbasi further clarified that conflicts shown in some dramas, like those between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, do not contradict Islamic values.

In contrast, Abbasi mentioned that films often do not follow ethical guidelines as strictly as dramas. He admitted he prefers to avoid working in films but would only take roles that reflect Islamic and moral teachings. Abbasi concluded by stating that his personal acting philosophy is deeply influenced by Javed Ghamidi’s interpretations of Islam, especially regarding the arts.