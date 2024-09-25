Is there really a new mystery man in Veena’s life?

Is there a new mystery man in the life of Popular Pakistani actor Veena Malik. A lot of news indicates so. Lately, some social media pages have claimed that Pakistani actor Veena Malik has fallen in love again. Her screenshots are viral on the social media stories also which corroborate the not-so-confirmed development. She shared videos with a particular Tiktok account ‘M Shehryar 01’ and Instagram account of the same name. The heart emoji has also added to the curiosity of the fans who indicate there is finally someone in the life of the actor. However, it should be mentioned that the actor herself has not spoken about the matter so far. She participated in ‘Big Boss Season 4’ from where she gained popularity.