Father killed, son wounded in Karachi robbery incident

At least one person was killed and another was injured after robbers opened fire on them for offering resistance in Karachi’s Bilal Chowrangi area,

Two individuals were injured in a shooting near Bilal Chowrangi petrol pump in the Korangi area, who were identified by rescue officials as Abdul Malik (father) and Kashif (son).

Fifty-year-old Abdul Malik succumbed to the robbers’ gunfire, while his son Kashif was wounded. The two had withdrawn money from a bank after which they were followed by a gang of three robbers.

Police reported that the motorcycle-riding muggers attempted to snatch money from the father and son in front of a factory gate.

During the robbery attempt, the father and son resisted, leading the robbers to open fire before snatching the money and fleeing from the scene. CCTV footage shows the father and son grappling with the robbers, during which Kashif fired at the criminals, hitting one of them in the back.

Later, the police arrested one of the robbers, who had been shot and recovered the looted amount of Rs. 300,000.

Police further stated that during the chaos, people nearby also seized some of the cash.

Police have started interrogating the arrested robber and are searching for the others who escaped.

The arrested robber has been identified as Imtiaz Ahmed and his criminal record has been obtained.

He has previously been charged with illegal weapons possession and robbery.