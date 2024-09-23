KP accuses Centre of inaction on NCP vehicles

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Information Barrister Saif said on Monday that despite the fact that the KP government had sent suggestions to the federal government to regularize non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles in the erstwhile tribal areas as well as Malakand, the latter was yet to give any response.

“Over one month has passed. And still, we have not received any response,” he said, adding that such vehicles were also used in acts of terrorism.

“Only when the Center will accept these suggestions that there could be further progress on this front,” Barrister Saif added.

He said the registration of vehicles would help the government earn income. “Apart from that, in case of an incident of terrorism, it will be a lot easier for the law-enforcement agencies to get to the culprits.”

On the other hand, the documents available show that the KP chief minister had approved the registration of over 200,000 NCP vehicles.

The documents further show that the provincial government had also suggested the non-regularization of the cars that were stolen or those tampered with.

As per these documents, a filer, owning an 800 CC car will have to pay Rs100,000 in tax, while the non-filer Rs150,000.

Similarly, a filer, owning a car of over 2500 CC, will have to pay Rs700,000 in tax, while the non-filer Rs1 million. There is a suggestion to fix the registration fee of 800 CC vehicles at Rs15,000, while that of 2500 CC vehicles at over Rs0.1 million.