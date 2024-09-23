I love meeting my fans: Nora Fatehi

Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi continues to make headlines in the showbiz industry, whether it be her acting or dancing skills.

Taking to Instagram, the “Dance Meri Rani” star has embraced humbleness and gave her autographs to fans for making their day unforgettable. In the clicks, she is seen donning whitish attire.

The great thing about that meetup with fans is that Nora is interacting with them in a pleasant mood.

One of the photos shows her getting ready by applying liner.

In the comments box, fans started to praise her and went on to drop plenty of emoticons and applauding comments.

One of the users, wrote: “You are the best, Nora.” Another of the fans dropped a set of heart emoticons to acknowledge the humble attitude of the Moroccan starlet.

Due to her passion and strong connection with fans, Nora has amassed over 46.6 million followers on her Instagram handle.