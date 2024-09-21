Computer, AI classes start at 150 primary schools of FDE

In a significant step towards enhancing digital literacy and preparing young minds for the future, the Islamabad education sector is set to launch computer and AI classes in 150 primary schools of Federal Directorate of Education by next week.

This initiative aims to equip students with essential tech skills and knowledge, fostering a generation ready for the challenges of an increasingly digital world, said a press release here yesterday.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Federal education and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), ensuring that the curriculum is both innovative and relevant and computer fellows are both qualified and trained.

Designed in consultation with leading technology companies, the curriculum focuses on foundational computer skills and artificial intelligence concepts, tailored to engage young learners effectively.

To support this educational initiative, the IT infrastructure in these schools will be upgraded to meet the needs of students, providing them with access to the latest technology and resources.

This commitment to quality education aligns with the government’s vision of improving digital education across the country.

Parents and educators can look forward to an exciting new chapter in their children’s education, paving the way for future opportunities in the tech landscape.

With the launch of these classes, Islamabad takes a proactive step towards nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders in technology, it added.

RDA

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) accelerating its ongoing operation against the violators of dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has sealed 108 under construction buildings.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA team along with the officials concerned of Punjab Health Department conducted raids in different areas in Union Council, Chak Jalal Din to eradicate dengue larvae and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Before launching the grand operation, the field staff of the health department and the focal person of RDA inspected several under construction buildings to detect dengue larvae. The teams found dengue larvae in several under construction buildings, he added.

The spokesman informed that the RDA and health department teams on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak and Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza had accelerated their ongoing operations to take action against the violators of anti-dengue SOPs.

He further said that Additional Director General (ADG), RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar had also directed the approved housing schemes to adopt all possible anti-dengue measures.

The ADG instructed the owners and sponsors of the housing schemes to take solid steps to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control dengue.

The ADG instructed the housing societies to nominate representatives and form teams under a focal person to implement anti-dengue SOPs. These focal persons would coordinate with the Assistant Director of Planning, RDA, and provide regular reports on their efforts to control dengue.

Awais Manzoor Tarar warned that FIRs would be lodged against those from whose properties dengue larvae would be detected.

He underlined the need to adopt immediate dengue control measures and preventive and long-term strategies to protect the environment and public health.

Dengue

The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Saturday that 70 new cases of dengue have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, out of these, 60 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, three cases in Lahore, while Chakwal, Lodhran, and Attock each recorded 2 cases.one case in Gujrawala.

Over the past week, 326 new cases of dengue virus infections have emerged, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab to 958 for 2024.

A spokesperson from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that preventive measures are fully in place. Government hospitals have been stocked with necessary medicines, including treatments for dengue.

In response to the rising cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding. Cooperation with health teams on the ground was essential to control the outbreak.

Additionally, a free helpline (1033) has been set up for treatment information or complaints related to dengue.

Health officials stress the importance of vigilance and proactive efforts to contain the virus’s spread throughout the province.

ANF

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to bust a major drug-trafficking network supplying drugs to students of educational institutions, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that the gang working in South Punjab was targeting the students through social media and E-Commerce platforms.

The network, being run by two brothers, was involved in the large-scale trafficking of party drugs to the students.

An ANF team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and managed to arrest the accused besides recovering over 1500 intoxicated tablets, 1.5 kg methamphetamine (ice) and 2 kg hashish.

The drug traffickers using social media and E-Commerce platforms were selling drugs to the students, making it easy to reach the youth and get them addicted. Through these online networks, the accused promoted and facilitated the sale of drugs and used digital platforms to avoid action.

The accused were also organizing RAVE parties at various homes and hotels in Multan, especially targeting hostel students.

The spokesman said that ANF is committed to curb the growing trend of drug abuse particularly in educational institutions and making all-out efforts to save the youth and the society from dire consequences of drugs.

The crackdown is part of the ANF’s ongoing campaign against drug-trafficking gangs involved in the sale of illegal drugs in educational institutions.