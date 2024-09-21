Pak firm signs RMB 75m agreement with China’s CET

Pakistan’s Newage Cables entered into a significant agreement worth RMB 75 million with the China Electric Power Equipment & Technology Co. Ltd. (CET) for supply of specialized control cables. These cables will play a critical role in the development of Pakistan’s largest grid station, Lahore North, along with two other key stations at Lahore, Nokhar and Maira, the company said. This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in strengthening Pakistan’s energy infrastructure and aligns with the country’s growing energy demands. The formal agreement was endorsed by senior executives of both firms, including Mr. Alman Jalil Azam, Director Newage Cables and Mr. Wu Jun, Project Director CET. This deal not only highlights Newage Cables’ capacity to deliver high-quality products for large-scale infrastructure projects but also signifies a growing relationship between Pakistani and Chinese industries in the power sector, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.