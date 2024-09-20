ICC delegation expresses satisfaction over arrangements for CT25

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation called on Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi here to discuss preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

A detailed discussion on security arrangements for the tournament also took place in the meeting, said a press release.

The ICC delegation included ICC Senior Manager Events Sarah Edgar, Event Manager and Champions Trophy Event Lead Aun Muhammad Zaidi, General Manager Cricket, ICC, Wasim Khan, Security Manager David Musker and Broadcast consultant Mansoor Manj. From the Pakistan Cricket Board, Director International Cricket Usman Wahla, Director Security Col. (R) Khalid Mehmood, and Head of Marketing Salman Mesud were also present at this occasion.

The ICC delegation expressed satisfaction with the preparations in Karachi and Rawalpindi for the prestigious tournament.

They also deemed the security arrangements in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad to be satisfactory.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured the ICC delegation of world-class arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

He further said that the upgradation work of the stadiums will be completed well before the tournament, and foolproof security arrangements will be made for all participating teams.

Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan is an honor, and preparations are being finalised to match the grandeur of the tournament.

All teams will enjoy playing in a peaceful and secure environment.

After the upgradation, the stadiums will be equipped with international-standard facilities, enhancing the spectators’ experience.

The Pakistani nation has a deep love for cricket and will supports all teams during the mega event in February and March next year.