Rindh becomes Pakistan’s first-ever world champion in Karate Combat event

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Shahzaib Rindh made history when he won the Karate Combat Championship (KC-49) in Singapore on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever world champion from Pakistan. He defeated Brazil’s Bruno Roberto De Assis in the final, according to Karate Combat, which describes itself as the “world’s premier full contact striking league”. Commenting on his win, the 26-year-old from Balochistan said it was a “dream come true” in a post on X with a photo of him and the championship belt.