India Needs Azaadi From Kashmir

The Abrogation of Article 370 by Narendra Modi’s fascist government in 2019 was a critical moment for Kashmir. It stripped the region of her autonomy which eventually led to increased militarization, media blackout and an extreme violation of basic human rights. This move has marked the beginning of the new chapter of resurgence amongst local Kashmiris and has fueled further unrest. Recent rise in attacks by Kashmiri freedom fighters have stirred the new wave of fear amongst the Indian Army. As per article in The Guardian, “Hi-tech, strategic: new wave of Kashmir militant attacks before elections stuns Indian forces,”

Kashmiri Freedom fighters are equipped with modern warfare techniques and exhibit technological and strategic planning. Indian Army and other Para Military forces are struggling to cope with these attacks and ‘are more afraid’.

These attacks hold immense significance as the regional elections are approaching after a decade in Kashmir on September 18, 25 and October 1. Recent developments have torn apart the claims of Indian Army and BJP that the life has returned to normal and peace has been maintained. Despite the heavy military presence in the region, Indian forces are unable to coerce the sentiments of Kashmiris. These attacks reflect the broader discontentment among local Kashmiris exacerbated by decades of deprivation and human rights abuses.

When common people are aware of their freedom and autonomy, it becomes increasingly difficult for confronting forces to culminate those aspirations.

Sentiments of separatists has been evolved from being associated with religious groups to gaining traction among common people. This reflects the growing recognition that fight for freedom encompasses all aspects of dignity, valence and self determination. Burhan Muzaffar Wani was a remarkable and prominent reflection of these qualities in recent times. When common people are aware of their freedom and autonomy, it becomes increasingly difficult for confronting forces to culminate those aspirations. Hence, they are unable to dismiss those sentiments by calling them extremists and militants and even after their martyrdom.

Sentiment of separatism is not restricted to Muslims in IIOJK but permeated to Muslims across India along with Sikhs and low caste Hindus. The anger and incitements in other communities are not merely response to specific incidents but are rooted in shared sense of alienation from the Indian Government. Its significance is visible as hatred against Indian Government is perpetuating among other communities of India underscoring a collective discontentment with the state and human rights abuses that resonates across communal lines and not limited to Muslims only.

Recent attacks are being accredited to Pakistani soldiers, according to one of the defense analysts of India and as per Indian Army, these attacks are carried out by the rebranded factions of Jaish e Mohammad and Lashkar e Taiba. New Delhi has the old habit of falsely and blindly accusing Pakistan of terrorist attacks in India and fueling the freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Despite these baseless allegations, there is a strong consensus that the struggle of freedom in Kashmir is purely indigenous. The indigenous nature of the struggle is instrumental for understanding its resilience. Kashmiri people view their fight for Hurriyat as the requirement of basic human rights rather than just a territorial claim. This fight for freedom encompasses their right to self determination as engraved in United Nations resolutions through a democratic plebiscite or referendum.

Evolving dynamics in India ushered profound notions, attacks on Indian forces coupled with hatred among other communities clearly depicts the consensus on self determination. As Kashmir is nearing the electoral process after a decade, it is a powerful attempt by BJP to legitimize its control over Kashmir through democratic means. One thing needs to be understood that this fight for freedom is a lot more than just a territorial disputes.

Amit Shah’s recent statement in election campaign signaling the killing of Kashmiri freedom fighters with the aim of maintaining peace in the region reminds me of Arundhati Roy’s excellent yet indispensable conclusion in the book, ‘Kashmir: The Case for Freedom’. “Does any government have the right to take away people’s liberty with military force? India needs azaadi from Kashmir just as much-if not more-than Kashmir needs azaadi from India.”

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com