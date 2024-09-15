US seizes 10-6 lead over Europe after day two of Solheim Cup

United States golfers split eight matches with holders Europe on Saturday to take a 10-6 lead after day two of the Solheim Cup, leaving the visitors in need of a record Sunday fightback to retain the trophy.

US women went 3-1 in both morning foursomes and afternoon four-balls on Friday then split 2-2 with Europe in each Saturday session at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

As a result, the Americans need only four wins and a draw in Sunday’s 12 closing singles matches to capture the Cup for the first time since 2017.

“No lead is safe in a Solheim Cup,” US captain Stacy Lewis said. “You’ve just got to keep plugging away, keep trying to win more holes.”

Europe must win eight singles matches to take the trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

That means matching the record last-day comeback win from 10-6 down by the 2015 US team.

“We’ll never say never, but it’s going to be very difficult to get the Cup back,” said Europe assistant captain Laura Davies. “The Americans have played unbelievable.”

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda evoked Europe’s 2012 Ryder Cup “Miracle at Medinah” men’s win in saying Europe isn’t done yet. “We have a chance for sure,” she said. “You have 12 points… we can win all of them. That’s what we’re going to try to do. Everyone focus on their match. Why not? The ‘Miracle of Medinah.’ It’s coming.”