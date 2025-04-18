Hasan Raheem surprises fans with wedding announcement

Hasan Raheem, the popular singer known for his hit song “Joona,” has officially tied the knot. He surprised millions of fangirls by posting a wedding photo on Instagram. In his post, he captioned the image, “Kept it lowkey, it was a big day,” alongside a glimpse of his bride.

The photo has sparked curiosity among fans, as the bride’s face is only partially visible. This mystery has left many eager to learn more about the woman who captured Hasan’s heart. Spotify Pakistan even joined in on the excitement, commenting, “Joona finally met his Joona 💚.”

Rumors about Hasan’s marriage had been circulating for some time. However, many fans focused on his successful music career and didn’t expect this announcement just yet. Clearly, love had other plans for the rising star.

While the bride’s identity remains a secret, fans are hopeful for more photos of the newlyweds in the future. Congratulations to Hasan Raheem and his mystery bride! May their love story be as beautiful as his music.