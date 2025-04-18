Scientists suggest Mars was home to life wiped out by alien nuclear war

Harvard astrophysicist John Brandenburg believes life once existed on Mars and was destroyed by a nuclear war. His theory, which originated in 2014, claims that Mars’ red color is due to a thermonuclear explosion. He points to chemical elements on Mars that are similar to those found near nuclear test sites on Earth.

Brandenburg cites high levels of xenon-129 in the Martian atmosphere as evidence of this explosion. He notes that this gas is released during nuclear reactions and its concentration on Mars differs from other places in the solar system. He also mentions the presence of uranium and thorium on Mars’ surface, supporting his claims.

NASA, however, remains skeptical of Brandenburg’s theory. They found elevated xenon-129 levels in the Kidonia region but attribute this to asteroid impacts and natural optical illusions. Scientists believe the oddly-shaped structures seen on Mars are not evidence of past life but rather rock formations.

Recently, science fiction writer Jason Reza Jorjani revived Brandenburg’s claims in an interview. He referenced a declassified CIA report from 1984 that described psychics viewing Mars. These psychics reported visions of giant pyramids and a dying civilization. Despite the lack of scientific validation, Brandenburg insists that Mars may hold clues to a catastrophic ancient past.