PTA dispels VPN blockage rumours

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday dismissed media reports suggesting that virtual private networks (VPNs) were being blocked across the country.

“VPNs are not being blocked in Pakistan,” the PTA clarified in a statement, adding that users should register their internet protocol (IP) addresses to avoid service disruptions.

VPN use has surged in the country, particularly after the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was banned in February. The PTA said it encourages businesses, including IT companies and banks, to register for seamless access.

A report by Top10VPN, an independent VPN review site, revealed a 131% increase in VPN demand two days after X was blocked earlier this year. Many users have turned to VPNs to maintain access and privacy online.

The PTA reiterated that VPN registration is a straightforward process available on its website, free of charge, and typically completed within two to three days.

While the PTA head had informed a parliamentary committee about plans to regulate VPNs by whitelisting some networks, there are no immediate measures to block them.

Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja also addressed the VPN-related slowdown last month, noting, “The internet has neither been shut down nor slowed down by the state. The surge in VPN usage has affected certain services.”

However, a digital rights group, Bytes For All, found that users accessing the internet via VPNs last month experienced faster download speeds and fewer disruptions, bypassing possible internet service provider throttling measures.